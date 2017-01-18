Sportsrocket Launches Online DeerHunter.TV

Sportsrocket, the digital media company started by former sports TV exec Brian Bedol, has helped launch DeerHunter.TV for Deer & Deer Hunting magazine.

DeerHunter.TV, a multiplatform digital TV channel, will offer free to watch video content about deer hunting and other outdoors activities.

It is available on desktop and mobile devices and via social media sites.

Related: New Multicast Network Aimed at People on The Go

The channel plans to be available over-the-top via Roku, Apple TV and other distributors.

“Using Sportsrocket’s powerful online platform, DeerHunter.TV represents the cutting edge of outdoor video consumption,” said Jamie Wilkinson, VP of F+W Outdoors, publisher of Deer & Deer Hunting.

Programming on the channel includes Deer & Deer Hunting TV and Destination Whitetail. It will also feature online-only instructional shows such as Deer Talk Now, Innovation Zone, Grow ‘em Big and Hunt ‘em Big. Live-streaming of hunts, tutorials and interactive sessions will also be available.

Related: MotoWorld Bringing Motorsports to Digital TV

“DeerHunter.TV capitalizes on the changing dynamics of sports video consumption, and empowers hunting enthusiasts to enjoy video content wherever and whenever they want it,” said Bedol.

Using aproprietary digital media operating system, Sportsrocket works with leagues, teams, publishers and rights-holders, including Major League Soccer, PGA Tour, Scout Media, AS Roma and the National Lacrosse League, to create integrated solutions for production, distribution, management and monetization of sports media across all platforms, including OTT.