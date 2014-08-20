'Sports Jeopardy!' to Premiere on Crackle Sept. 24

Jeopardy! spinoff Sports Jeopardy! starring Dan Patrick (pictured), will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 24 on Crackle and all Crackle platforms. Jeopardy!, and Sports Jeopardy! are both produced by Sony Pictures Television, while online video platform Crackle is a unit of SPT.

New episodes of the new sports-focused quiz show will premiere every Wednesday on Crackle for a total of 52 episodes per year.

“[Sports Jeopardy! is] the only game show that rewards you for the hours you spend on your couch watching sports and being anti-social, so reward yourself, tune in, and play along,” said Patrick, the longtime co-host of ESPN's SportsCenter and now host of a nationally syndicated sports radio program, in a statement.

More than 30,000 contestants registered online to audition for the show over the summer in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dallas, Chicago and New York. Each contestant was then presented with a qualifying test of 30 clues in 30 sports-related categories for the first phase of the audition process. For those who passed that initial test, the second phase of auditions featured mock game play and a short interview. Qualified contestants who passed the test and interview and met all eligibility requirements went on to appear on the show.