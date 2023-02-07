Sponsors Named For SAG Awards Telecast On Netflix’s YouTube Channel
City National Bank, Campari, ‘People,’ United Airlines, Cooper’s Hawk, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water, Tide, Calm, Lo & Sons, Tony’s Chocolonely and Santa Monica Brew Works on call sheet
Corporate sponsors for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards include City National Bank, Campari, People , United Airlines, Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water, Tide, Calm, Lo & Sons, Tony’s Chocolonely, and Santa Monica Brew Works
The award show moves to Netflix on February 26 and can be seen on the streamer’s YouTube channel.
Many of the sponsors have been integrated into the event. City National Bank is presenting The Actor Statuette Room and the SAG Awards Engraving Station.
Campari this year becomes the official spirits partner of the SAG Awards. A variety of Campari cocktails will be available at the awards show and red carpet. Water will be provided by Purely Sedona and Beer by Santa Monica Brew Works, the only craft production brewery on the westside of L.A.
Cooper’s Hawk will present the event’s Green Room, with a bar featuring wines and sangria cocktails. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty will provide a touch-station for winners and presenters.
Tide is presenting the livestream’s audio descriptions, reinforcing the SAG Awards’ commitment to inclusion with the blind and low-vision community.
Each sponsor also pledged a sum to be donated to the Foundation’s emergency relief efforts and performers’ programs. ■
