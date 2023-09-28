Speedvision FAST Channel Streaming On Xumo Play

Auto entertainment network Speedvision said it is available as a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel on Xumo Play .

“The Speedvision channel on Xumo Play will appeal to millions of auto enthusiasts and car aficionados alike with its unique, original content,” said Stefan Van Engen, VP, Content Programming and Partnerships at Xumo. “Our goal is to delight viewers with the very best premium programming that caters to a wide range of lifestyle interests, and Speedvision is a welcomed addition with its highly entertaining and informative content.”

Xumo is a joint venture of Comcast and Charter Communications.

Speedvision was originally launched in 1995 and acquired by Fox, which closed the network to rev up Fox Sports 1 in 2013. It was relaunched last year by Bob Scanlon, part of the team that originally launched Speedvision.

“Xumo Play is an optimal partner for connecting Speedvision’s genre-defining vehicle entertainment with legions of automotive superfans,” said Scanlon, president and CEO of Speedvision. “In less than a year since launch, Speedvision has gained distribution across many of the biggest FAST platforms in the industry and today’s announcement with Xumo Play represents a key milestone in our rapid growth.”

Speedvision has been gearing up its distribution, adding Freevee and Allen Media Group’s free streaming platforms earlier this year.

Speevision programming includes Graveyard Carz Classics, AmeriCarna, Caffeine and Octane, Radford Reborn, Stacey David’s Gearz, Zero to Sixty and Two Guys Garage, as well as motorcycle and aviation series.