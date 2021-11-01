Spartan Race Teams With FAST Studios To Launch SpartanTV Channel on Xumo

Spartan Race, an extreme sport and wellness brand, working with FAST Studios, is launching SpartanTV, a free ad supported streaming TV channel that will appear starting Monday on Comcast’s Xumo.

The channel will feature new live races, greatest hits from our archive, plus original series and documentaries created exclusively for SpartanTV.

Air Force Special Warfare has signed up as the channel’s anchor sponsor.

“We’re excited about the growing partnership between Air Force Special Warfare and Spartan. Their new streaming channel is just another great opportunity to showcase the admiration and respect we both have for those who train rigorously to become the best at what they do,“ said Maj. Jason Wyche, chief, national events branch, Air Force Recruiting. ”I can’t wait to tune in,”

FAST Studios launched last year as an incubator, helping brands jump into the fast growing market for channels.

“We are proud to be partnering with Spartan, a category leader and best-in-class brand that has accumulated a devout and massive global audience,” said Stuart McLean, CEO of FAST Studios. “For more than a decade, Spartan has positively impacted people’s lives and helped millions of its followers adopt a mindset of perseverance and commitment to health and wellness. FAST Studios is perfectly positioned to help Spartan continue this legacy and build on its success, and we look forward to collaborating on engaging, premium content that meets the needs of their growing fanbase and delivers a superior entertainment experience.”

FAST Studios will provide the channel with help in ad operations and sponsorship, channel marketing, streaming technology and financing. It will also support the development of original programming and packaging of Spartan’s existing IP for OTT.

Spartan was started by entrepreneur and endurance athlete Joe De Sena in 2010. It runs more than 40 events in 40 countries per year promoting fitness and overcoming challenges to a community of millions of enthusiasts.

“We’ve been creating inspirational and award-winning content at Spartan for more than a decade, motivating our community to get out of their comfort zones and come out and race,” De Sena said. “We now have our own next-gen TV platform to program 24/7 content to attract an entirely new audience and showcase the amazing stories from our community.”

Streaming platforms are racing to add new linear channels to bring popular programming to cord-cutters.

“The launch of SpartanTV is perfectly timed as our growing audience continues to seek out more live and premium content offerings within the sports and lifestyle space,” Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of programming and partnerships at Xumo, said. “FAST Studios has quickly emerged as an innovator with a creative approach to content, scheduling, branding and sponsorships to deliver a premium, cable-quality channel experience to millions of Xumo users. SpartanTV is an impressive addition to our programming as they bring Air Force Special Warfare as an anchor sponsor, which makes this launch even more unique.”