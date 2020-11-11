Source Completes Integration Of Merkle’s Cookie-Free ID

MediaMath said it has completed the integration of Merkle’s Merkury ID into its Source digital supply chain, enabling advertisers to personalize advertising without the use of third-party cookies using programmatic technology.

Dentsu will be the first agency network to offer its clients the new capabilities for identity management, activation and attribution.

Related: MediaMath Leading Effort to Create New Ad Supply Chain

“We’re excited about being a first-mover for clients on the ability to target and measure programmatic display buys without any reliance on third-party cookies. This is an important step to help improve and build better accountability into the programmatic supply chain and also future-proof audience targeting and measurement efforts for clients,” said Doug Ray, CEO, Media at Dentsu U.S.

MediaMath and Merkle announced a partnership to integrate identity resolution capabilities into Source earlier this year.

Related: Pubmatic Sees ROI Benefit with MediaMath’s Source

"The need to evolve beyond the third-party cookie that drove the advertising industry here has spurred much innovation. One of our jobs is to identify, integrate, and scale those solutions that will serve as the basis for the enterprise web that is emerging," said Joe Zawadzki, CEO and founder of MediaMath. "Merkury’s modern identity framework solves for the growing expectations and regulation around consumer data for both the sophisticated marketer and premium publisher and pays off on the Source promise of an increasingly accountable, addressable and aligned digital supply chain."

Source customers can use the Merkury ID and data to build and find audiences through custom segments and models, representing the first-ever programmatic trading of marketer and publisher cookieless, private graph IDs.

“Today’s digital marketing ecosystem is wrought with challenges caused by the third-party cookie," said John Lee, president and corporate chief strategy officer, Merkle. “As marketers and publishers strive for person-based audience identification, addressable targeting, and accurate measurement, the Merkury ID integration with MediaMath’s Source represents the reset of programmatic buying to a model based on identity quality and transparency. We’re excited about the benefits marketers will experience such as one-to-one targeting, efficiencies from true reach and frequency measurement, as well as the sustainability of identity across channels and devices at a time where industry changes threaten this vision.”