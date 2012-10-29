Sony's 'Queen Latfiah' Goes to CBS Owned Stations

The CBS Owned Television Stations have picked up Sony's Queen

Latifah for fall 2013 in most of its markets, a spokesman confirmed Monday

morning.

The show will be hosted by Queen Latifah and executive

produced by Latifah and Shakim Compere of Flavor Unit Entertainment, and Will

Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and James Lassiter's Overbrook Entertainment. Corin

Nelson, who last produced Sony's Nate Berkus, will serve as showrunner.

The acquisition marks the first that the CBS Owned Stations

have picked up a first-run show not produced by its own syndicator, CBS

Television Distribution. Notably, JohnNogawski, CTD president, and AaronMeyerson, CTD's president of programming and distribution, both exited the

division in the last month.

Industry speculation had the show going to the NBC Owned

Stations, which currently airs CTD's struggling Jeff Probst. However,

NBC's contract with CTD is understood to be two years, making it difficult for

NBC to cancel Probst and pick up Latifah. NBC is having success

with its new first-run show, Steve Harvey, and many thought that pairing

Latifah with Harvey, instead of Probst, made sense for

NBC.

CBS also now has the ability to serve as a launch group for

new syndicated shows, after last year acquiring Long Island-based WLNY, which

serves the New York City market. Although CBS' main stations in large markets

have booked their syndicated product offerings out for years, WLNY has plenty

of space. Due to that, CBS has become a bit of a spoiler in the syndication

world, surprising the industry with acquisitions such as today's Latfiah

announcement. Earlier this year, CBSpicked up 2 Broke Girls and Mike & Molly from Warner Bros.,

winning those shows over bids from both Tribune and Fox.

Also in the pipeline for next fall is Warner Bros.' Bethenny,

starring Real Housewife and Skinnygirl Bethenny Frankel, which has been

acquired by the Fox Owned Television Stations. CTD is shopping a food-focused

talker starring Bobby Flay and Giada di Laurentiis and executive produced by

Shane Farley. In late-night, CTD also plans to launch Arseno, with Tribune as

the launch group. And Twentieth is hoping to test a talker next summer

featuring Kardashian mom Kris Jenner.

Deadline.com first reported the story.