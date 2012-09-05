Sony's 'Dr. Oz' Opens Season Four With Five Health-Packed Episodes

Sony's Dr. Oz returns for season four on Monday,

Sept. 10, with a series of shows focused on women and their health, with an

appearance from First Lady Michelle Obama, fresh off of her electrifying speech

at the Democratic National Convention, on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

Obama is the biggest event of Oz's premiere week, and

she talks to Oz about everything from President Obama's less-than-ideal diet on

the campaign trail to her new jump-rope work-out, which Oz tries out with her.

She also taste-tests a meal made in line with the new federal lunch guidelines

with three young students, and answers viewer questions.

Oz will premiere on Monday with an episode that takes

on all of those who are falsely using Dr. Oz's name to promote their

fat-burning products, and going so far as to confront executives from Amazon,

Facebook and eBay about these "rogue marketers."

On Tuesday (Sept. 11) and Thursday (Sept. 13), Oz gets even

closer to his audience. On Tuesday, audience members will don purple medical

gloves like Oz's and handle four key human organs, while Oz walks them through

how to improve their health from the inside out. On Thursday, Oz does one of

his favorite segments, taking on people's most embarrassing medical questions.

Finally, on Friday (Sept. 14), Oz goes on the road, taking

50 women from his studio audience to the Miraval Resort and Spa in Tucson,

Ariz., to rest, rejuvenate and figuratively unpack their baggage.