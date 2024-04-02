Sony To Push GET Diginet During Upfront Discussions

GET features vintage shows from Sony’s library, such as ‘Good Times.’

Sony Pictures Television Advertiser Sales said it would be pushing its digital broadcast network Great Entertainment Television (GET) during its upfront discussions.

GET shows vintage programming such as Good Times and Sanford & Son. Sony has gotten Nielsen ratings for the network, which has grown by 13% on a total-day basis among people 2-plus year over year.

Sony will also be talking about its Game Show Network as well as its long-running syndicated game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.

Game Show Network has green-lit three new strip series, including Beat the Bridge, based on the popular U.K. format from STV Studios, to be hosted by Cameron Mathison of General Hospital and Home & Family; and a revival of Tic Tac Dough hosted by Brooke Burns of The Chase.

Both shows are scheduled to air this summer.

The recently announced Flip Side, hosted by Jaleel White, will premiere in syndication and appear on Game Show Network This fall.

“In keeping with Game Show Network’s strategy, we continue to produce originals to keep our pipeline fresh, which resonates with our viewers,” Stuart Zimmerman, executive VP, ad sales, Sony Pictures Advertiser Sales, said. “As the overall marketplace faces headwinds, Game Show Network has weathered the storm better than most of its counterparts in both viewership and distribution. Our audience is highly engaged with our programs and our clients’ commercials are viewed in a trusted environment.“

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

In addition to Jeopardy! and Wheel, Sony distributes the syndicated shows S.W.A.T, Seinfeld and The Goldbergs.