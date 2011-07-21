Sony Secures Major Intl. Sales for 'Pan Am'

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has secured a number of international sales for its new drama, Pan Am, which will bow on ABC in the U.S. this fall.

International programming deals for the series include sales to Canal+ in Spain, IMAGICA BS in Japan, Sony Entertainment Television across Latin America and TF1 in France. Other broadcasters set to air Pan Am include the Nine Network in Australia and CTV in Canada.

"Interest in our drama slate is at an all-time high with our new network titles like Pan Am striking a real chord with buyers," noted Keith LeGoy, president SPT International Distribution, in a statement announcing the deals.

In addition to the ongoing interest in top U.S. network dramas, LeGoy added that the plot lines for Pan Am, which include stories set around the world, had increased its international appeal.