Sony Renews 'Oz' in Top Four Markets
EXCLUSIVE: Sony has
renewed Dr. Oz, this year's rookie talk hit, through the 2013-14 TV
season in the country's top four markets, confirm sources.
Fox renewed
the show on WNYW New York and WFLD Chicago, and grabbed the show from CBS-owned
KYW for its WTXF Philadelphia for a 2011 start. In a surprise bid, KABC stole
the show from Fox's KTTV in Los Angeles. Los Angeles is one market where ABC is
unlikely to add more local newscasts when Oprah departs in 2011, giving
the station a hole to fill.
Fox also
owns the show in Boston and Austin, Texas, but Sony has yet to open those
markets for bidding. Renewing the show on a market-by-market basis (as opposed
to doing station group deals) seems to be working in Dr. Oz' favor, much
like it has worked well for Warner Bros.' The Big Bang Theory, with
stations bidding against each other to acquire the program.
Dr.
Oz, a spin-off
of CBS Television Distribution's Oprah, is the highest-rated new talk
show to premiere since CTD's Dr. Phil, another Oprah spin-off, in
2002. In the May sweep, Dr. Oz tied Warner Bros.' Ellen DeGeneres as
the fourth-highest ranked talk show behind Oprah, Dr. Phil and
Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly.
On WNYW
New York, Dr. Oz is the third-highest-ranked show at 3 p.m. behind ABC's
General Hospital and Dr. Phil , averaging a 2.1 rating/7 share in
the May sweep and a 0.9/6 among women aged 25 to 54, daytime's key demographic.
WNYW also airs Dr. Oz in a secondary run at 11 a.m. each morning.
In Los
Angeles, the show is the second-ranked program on KTTV at 5 p.m. behind only
KABC's 5 p.m. news. In May, Dr. Oz averaged a 1.6/4 among households and
a 1.0/5 among women 25-54. KTTV also airs the show at 11 a.m.
In
Chicago, WFLD airs Dr. Oz at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., where it comes in sixth
in the market with a 1.0/3 among households and a 0.6/3 among women 25-54.
In
Philadelphia, CBS' KYW airs the show at 9 a.m., where it comes in third in the
hour behind Regis and Kelly and NBC's The Today Show with a 1.8/6
among households and a 0.5/4 among women 25-54.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.