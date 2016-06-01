Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mosko Departing

Steve Mosko, chairman of Sony Pictures Television, is departing the company after 24 years.

A Sony Pictures Television rep declined comment.

In September, Mosko took on the chairman title after a long stint as president, with Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton calling Mosko “a remarkable executive.”

A report in Variety said negotiations to extend Mosko’s contract had failed. Mosko oversaw global television production, distribution of feature film and television content, and the studio's international networks, including digital channel Crackle and cable net GSN.

Sony Pictures Television shows include The Blacklist, The Goldbergs, Shark Tank, Breaking Bad and Outlander, along with newer series such as Netflix’s Bloodline and AMC’s Preacher. SPT also produces the game show stalwarts Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

Mosko joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 1992, and was named president of Sony Pictures Television in 2000.

The 2014 hack of Sony’s files revealed Mosko to be a top company earner, with a base salary just below that of Amy Pascal, former SPE cochair, and Lynton.

Mosko was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2005.