Bela Bajaria Exiting Universal Television

Bela Bajaria is stepping down as president of Universal Television.

Bajaria, who joined NBCUniversal in 2011 as executive VP, was upped to president in June 2015.



“I want to thank Bela personally for building a strong team and working so effectively to establish Universal Television as a competitive company that produces high-quality scripted series for broadcast networks as well as cable and streaming services,” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman of NBC Entertainment in a statement. “We all wish her the very best as she takes on the next phase of her career.”