Mosko Elevated to Sony Pictures Television Chairman

Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), has been named chairman of SPT. He will continue to oversee all television operations for Sony Pictures Entertainment worldwide, reporting to Sony Entertainment CEO Michael Lynton.

“Under Steve’s leadership, Sony Pictures Television has become the industry’s largest independent television studio,” said Lynton. “Our media networks business has expanded to over 150 channel feeds around the world and the company is well-positioned for growth in both production and distribution. Steve is a remarkable executive and we are proud to have him at the helm of Sony Pictures Television.”

Mosko oversees global television production, distribution of feature film and television content, and the studio's international networks available in 180 countries. SPT-produced series include The Blacklist, The Player, Shark Tank, Breaking Bad and Masters of Sex. SPT also produces syndication standouts Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!

“I am honored to be named chairman, and grateful to Michael, my colleagues at Sony Pictures, and to the incredible team at Sony Pictures Television, whose hard work and dedication has built the successful global business we have today,” Mosko commented.

Mosko joined Sony Pictures Entertainment in 1992, and was named president of SPT in 2000. He was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2005.