Sony Clears 'Rules of Engagement' in Nearly Half the Country

Sony has cleared off-CBS sitcom Rules of Engagement in 45% of the country, including the top three markets, said John Weiser, Sony's president of distribution, on Friday (June 17). The show will premiere in fall 2012.

In the top three markets, the show was acquired by Tribune's WPIX New York, CBS' KCAL Los Angeles and Weigel's WCIU. Belo and Meredith also have picked up the show in some markets.

This fall, Rules of Engagement will anchor a new one-hour comedy block on CBS' Saturday nights. Prior to that, it's been a utility player, airing on CBS' top-rated Monday nights and last season on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.

The show stars Oliver Hudson, Bianca Kajlich, Patrick Warburton, Megyn Price, and David Spade. Tom Hertz, Doug Robinson and Jack Giarraputo serve as executive producers on Rules of Engagement, which is produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and CBS Television Studios in association with Sony Pictures Television.