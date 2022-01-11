'Somewhere with No Bridges' Doc Gets Streaming Premiere
By John Eggerton published
From Voyager co-founder Charles Frank
Documentary film Somewhere with No Bridges will get its streaming premiere February 15.
It will be available on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon & Vimeo, according to independent film distributor First Run Features.
Set on Martha's Vineyard, the documentary looks at the lives of the family and friends of a local fisherman, Richie Madeiras, who went missing 20 years before and whose "kind, indelible, spirit," has impacted their lives. The film won the Audience Award at Salem Film Fest 2020.
The film's director is Charles Frank, Madeiras' cousin and co-founding partner of production company, Voyager. This is his first feature documentary. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.