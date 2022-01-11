'Somewhere with No Bridges' Doc Gets Streaming Premiere

Documentary film Somewhere with No Bridges will get its streaming premiere February 15.



It will be available on Apple TV, iTunes, Amazon & Vimeo, according to independent film distributor First Run Features.



Set on Martha's Vineyard, the documentary looks at the lives of the family and friends of a local fisherman, Richie Madeiras, who went missing 20 years before and whose "kind, indelible, spirit," has impacted their lives. The film won the Audience Award at Salem Film Fest 2020.



The film's director is Charles Frank, Madeiras' cousin and co-founding partner of production company, Voyager. This is his first feature documentary. ■