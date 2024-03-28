Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra Hires Solangi Sosa as Anchor

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra has hired Solangi Sosa to be an anchor and reporter, beginning April 1. She will co-anchor Noticiero Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra weekdays at 5 p.m., alongside Carmen Martinez, and 5:30 p.m. with Jose Rivera Adrovet. Sosa will also be a nighttime general assignment reporter.

Part of NBCUniversal, Telemundo Inglaterra is a news brand for WNEU Boston, WVIT Hartford, WDMR Springfield and WRIW Providence. Sosa will be based in Boston.

She rejoins Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra from Telemundo’s national news platform Noticias Telemundo, where she was a correspondent based in Miami. Sosa previously was a reporter for Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra based in Boston and Hartford. Before that, she was a reporter with WRC-WZDC Washington, NBCU’s NBC-Telemundo pair.

“Solangi is a skilled journalist who understands our communities through her personal and professional experiences in New England,” said Damaris Bonilla-Montalvo, news director for WBTS-WNEU Boston. “We’re excited for her return and look forward to her contributions to our coverage.”

Earlier in her career, Sosa was a news producer at WSBS Miami and at South Florida News Service. She earned an undergraduate degree from Western Connecticut State University, and a master’s in Spanish Mass Media & Journalism from Florida International University.

Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra has weekday newscasts at 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m.