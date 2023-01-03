Soft Rock Gets Close-Up in 'Sometimes When We Touch' on Paramount Plus

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Docuseries Sometimes When We Touch, detailing the history of soft rock music in three episodes, premieres on Paramount Plus January 3. Air Supply, Rupert Holmes and Kenny Loggins are among the easy-listening rock purveyors who are interviewed.

“Sometimes When We Touch is the untold story of soft rock, whose artists dominated pop music worldwide in the ‘70s, only to crash and burn in the ‘80s, eventually experiencing one of the most unlikely comebacks in music history,” according to Paramount Plus.

Ray Parker Jr., Toni Tennille, Richard Marx and Dan Hill are also interviewed, along with musicians behind not so soft songs, such as Daryl “DMC” McDaniels, Sheryl Crow and Stewart Copeland.

Dan Hill sang the cheesy ‘70s hit that gave the docuseries its title.

Sometimes When We Touch is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios in partnership with Gunpowder & Sky. It is produced by Van Toffler and executive produced by David Gale, Floris Bauer, Barry Barclay and Joanna Zwickel for Gunpowder & Sky, co-executive produced by Rick Krim, executive produced and written by Chuck Thompson and executive produced and directed by Lauren Lazin. Bruce Gillmer and Vanessa Whitewolf executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios. ■