Social News Desk Now Ranking Local Talent's Engagement

Social News Desk, Graham Media’s social media firm, now offers social rankings for local TV talent as well as stations via its app, the company announced Tuesday.



The free app has added Facebook stats for 14,000 local TV reporters and anchors to its offerings, providing journalists the ability to assess whether they are engaging users on the platform, Social News Desk said. The app has tracked local media brands’ pages in every U.S. market since its April launch.



Market rankings, compiled using a live database of Facebook pages and posts, are updated once an hour, Social News Desk said. The ranks are based on the previous 24 hours of engagement.



The app also publishes an hourly list of the top 10 Facebook posts in each market, as well as nationally.