Facebook Adds Publisher Logos to News Articles

Facebook Tuesday said it had begun to introduce publisher logos in news articles appearing in Trending and Search sections, holding that the move drives more brand awareness for those content partners while also helping users know the source of news that’s distributed on the social media platform.



“Publishers will now be able to upload multiple versions of their logos through a new Brand Asset Library, so that the logos can appear next to their content on Facebook,” Andrew Anker, product manager at Facebook, explained in ablog post. “We built this in close collaboration with a number of partners, as part of the Facebook Journalism Project, and are now rolling this out more broadly to all publishers.”



