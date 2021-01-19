‘Snowpiercer’ Gets Third Season From TNT

TNT has ordered a third season of thriller series Snowpiercer. Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connolly and Sean Bean are in the cast of a show about a train whizzing around the globe carrying the world’s last survivors. Season two begins Jan. 25.

Debuting last May, season one averaged 3.3 million total viewers across TNT and TBS, according to the networks. As the season concluded, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train’s leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she’s out there, it’s revealed that Alexandra (Rowan Blanchard), Melanie’s daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford’s protegee.

Season two features “an entirely new power struggle,” said TNT, “causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford.”

Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt and Scott Derrickson, and the producers of the 2013 movie of the same name, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Manson told B+C/Multichannel that season two “develops a theme of hope, and the strength it takes to have hope.”

Snowpiercer is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.