'Snap Decision' to Air on GSN, Sinclair Stations

New comedic game show Snap Decision will air on cable network GSN and on 20 Sinclair-owned TV stations starting in August.

Michael Eisner’s Tornante and Sinclair Broadcast Group, which formed a programming partnership in June 2015, are producing the show, which stars David Alan Grier. The series will premiere in a four-episode debut on Monday, Aug. 7, from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT on GSN and then will be double-run in its regular Tuesday night time period starting Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on GSN.



The series will concurrently run on Sinclair stations in time slots to be determined by the stations.



Related: Sinclair, Tornante Form Programming Partnership

“Building an original game show franchise requires new thinking,” said Arthur Hasson, COO, programming, Sinclair Broadcast Group, in a statement. “Great game play and a great host are wise starting points and Snap Decisionboldly checks these boxes. We are excited about the prospects of having this show air on both broadcast and cable platforms, and we believe that this unique new model offers multiple opportunities to build the brand."

The game is played by contestants competing to win $10,000 as they are asked to make snap judgements about three strangers, who have been interviewed on the street.



Grier is currently starring in NBC’s The Carmichael Show and appeared as the Cowardly Lion in the network’s live broadcast of The Wiz Live!



“David’s brand of satiric observational comedy, coupled with his massive improvisational skills are the perfect complement to this highly addictive format,” said Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive VP of programming and development at GSN, in a statement.



Snap Decision is created by game-show veteran Scott St. John. Lauren Corrao, copresident of Tornante TV, also executive produces.