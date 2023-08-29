‘Snake Oil’ Celebrity Advisers Are Revealed

The celebrity advisers on Snake Oil, a game show debuting on Fox September 27, include Will Arnett, Christie Brinkley, Kandi Burruss and Ice-T. The show sees entrepreneurs pitch unique products, similar to what happens on Shark Tank, and the contestants have to figure out which products are legit and which are a sham.

Contestants choose a pair of entrepreneurs in each round, and learn about their unique, and often bizarre, products through visuals, including an infomercial, and by quizzing the entrepreneurs. With the help of their celebrity advisors, the contestants must then decide who is selling an authentic product and who is hawking a sham.

The other celebrity advisers are Adam Devine, Bethenny Frankel, Dwight Howard, Natasha Leggero, Jay Pharoah, Rob Riggle, Darius Rucker, JB Smoove, Michelle Williams and Brad Paisley.

Snake Oil is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment and Electric Avenue. Will Arnett, Marc Forman and Neal Konstantini are executive producers, and Konstantini is the showrunner.

Besides hosting, Spade is a producer.