Smythe Retiring as KBSI Paducah-Cape Girardeau GM

Mike Smythe, general manager at KBSI-WKDA Paducah-Cape Girardeau, will retire effective Sept. 26. Smythe joined the Sinclair stations in February 2012 after retiring from the GM job at Raycom’s KFVS-WQWQ.

KBSI is a Fox affiliate and WKDA is a MyNetworkTV station that Sinclair operates through a local marketing agreement. Paducah-Cape Girardeau, touching both Kentucky and Missouri, is DMA No. 81.

Smythe said he was "very pleased to have had the opportunity to help the stations have a greater positive impact on the viewing area.”

Prior to his long run atop KFVS, Smythe was general sales manager for WITN in Greenville/New Bern/Washington, N.C. He had also been general sales manager at WKEF, Sinclair's ABC affiliate in Dayton.