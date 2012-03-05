Smythe Named GM at Sinclair's KBSI

Mike Smythe has been named general manager of Sinclair's KBSI, the Fox affiliate in the Paducah-Cape Girardeau market. Smythe will also be responsible for oversight of WDKA, a MyNetworkTV affiliate that is programmed by Sinclair under a time brokerage agreement.

Smythe had been general manager at Raycom's KFVS and WQWQ in Paducah, where he was general manager. Paducah-Cape Girardeau is DMA No. 81.

"Mike's understanding of the viewers, the local businesses and the competitive broadcast landscape should benefit the stations particularly when you consider that he operated stations in the market for the past 13 years," said Steve Marks, Sinclair's COO.

Prior to KFVS, Smythe was general sales manager for WITN in Greenville/New Bern/Washington. He was also general sales manager at WKEF, Sinclair's ABC affiliate in Dayton, previously.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to the area and join the KBSI and WDKA teams," commented Smythe. "Having competed against the stations for so many years, I have a full appreciation and respect for their capabilities and market presence. I look forward to working closely with the staff and our many business communities in the Heartland."