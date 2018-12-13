Smithsonian Networks Sets Smithsonian Channel Plus OTT Service

Smithsonian Networks will jump into the over-the-top waters with the launch of subscription based Smithsonian Channel Plus, the network announced Thursday.

The $4.99 per month service will feature over 1,000 hours of content from the network’s slate of programming, including history, air and space, nature and wildlife, science, travel, pop and culture, said the company.

Smithsonian Channel Plus is now available through the Smithsonian Channel app on Apple, Amazon, Roku Players and TVs, and Android devices, as well as online at watch.smithsonianchannel.com.

In addition, Amazon Prime members will be able to subscribe to Smithsonian Channel Plus through Prime Video Channels by the end of 2018, according to the network.

“We are thrilled to be able to bring Smithsonian Channel’s acclaimed programming to new audiences in an easily accessible way at a time when viewing habits and consumption are rapidly changing,” said Tom Hayden, president, Smithsonian Networks. “With a deep and varied programming library, including one of the largest offerings of 4K UHD content, launching Smithsonian Channel Plus allows us to super-serve viewers who love documentaries and series across a wide variety of genres.”