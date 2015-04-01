Sling TV to Offer HBO for $15 per Month
Sling TV, the OTT pay-TV service from Dish Network targeted to cord-cutters, said it has become the first Internet TV service to offer linear and video-on-demand content from HBO, and that it will start selling it for an additional $15 per month in time for the April 12 season five premiere of Game of Thrones.
Apple, meanwhile, has a temporary, three month exclusive on HBO Now, a new standalone offering that will also become available in time for the new season of Game of Thrones for $14.99 per month, though HBO Now does not include a live feed of HBO. Cablevision Systems is the first traditional MVPD to sign a deal to offer HBO Now to broadband customers.
Sling TV said HBO will be marketed as $15 add-on to its core “Best Of Live TV” service, which runs $20 per month. Further details about the launch of HBO on Sling TV will be announced soon, the companies said.
