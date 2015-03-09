‘HBO Now’ to Launch Exclusively on Apple Devices

Richard Plepler, chairman and CEO of HBO, used Monday’s Apple press event to announce that HBO Now, the confirmed brand name for the premium programmer’s new direct-to-consumer OTT service, will debut exclusively on Apple devices in “early April” for $14.99 per month.

“We are thrilled to be here this morning to announce our standalone streaming service HBO NOW and we couldn’t be prouder that Apple is our exclusive partner at launch,” Plepler said. “When you subscribe to HBO NOW you will have access to all our acclaimed original programming — past, present and future — as well as our unmatched lineup of Hollywood blockbusters. All you need to get HBO NOW is a broadband connection and an Apple device.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.