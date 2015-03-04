Report: HBO OTT Service to Be Called ‘HBO Now’

HBO’s anticipated over-the-top, direct to consumer service will be called “HBO Now,” sell for $15 per month and launch in tandem with the April 12 season five premiere of Game of Thrones, according to a report from the International Business Times.

HBO had announced plans to launch the OTT service in the U.S. in 2015, stressing that the service, which won’t require customers to tie in a traditional pay-TV service, will be targeted to the roughly 10 million broadband-only homes in the U.S. and won’t cannibalize the pay-TV subscription base.

As for the purported brand for the new service, HBO Now does not yet appear in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office database. HBO isn’t saying much about the report.

