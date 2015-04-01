Turner, HBO Reach New Deal With Dish

Time Warner has said that Turner Broadcasting and HBO have reached new carriage agreements with Dish Network.

Dish dropped Turner networks CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, TruTV, TCM, HLN, CNN en Espanol and Boomerang on Oct. 21 and restored them on a temporary basis a month later.

Dish continued to carry Turner's TNT and TBS, as well as HBO.

The decision to drop the channels came as a surprise to Turner, which said it had been in productive discussions with the satellite company. Reports at the time said that Dish was peeved about HBO's plan to launch an over-the-top service.

Dish launched its own over the top service, SlingTV, which features Turner networks including TNT, TBS and CNN.

In a statement, Turner said: "We're pleased that the Dish customers we all serve can continue to enjoy Turner and HBO's popular programming on multiple platforms."

No financial details were released.