Cablevision First Cable Op to Sign With HBO Now

Cablevision Systems is the first cable operator to sign up for HBO’s new standalone streaming service – HBO Now.

All the particulars of the deal weren’t revealed – including pricing and when exactly it will debut. Cablevision said the service will be available to its Optimum Online customers in the New York metro area.

HBO launched HBO Now earlier this month exclusively with Apple TV for $14.99 per month. Apple reportedly has a three-month exclusive window for the product.

