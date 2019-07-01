Sling TV Bundles All Its Extras for $20

Sling TV is now bundling all seven of its add-on channel packages, plus 50 hours of cloud DVR storage, for $20 a month.

The Dish Network-owned virtual MVPD calls the combined offering, which accounts for 80 channels, as a $45 value when purchased a la carte.

Sling TV is also raising the standalone price of its Sports Extra channel bundle to $10 a month for Sling Orange platform users from $5 a month. Sling Blue platform customers were already paying $10 a month for the bundle.

Sports Extra includes MLB Network, NHL Network and NBA TV, among other sports-themed channels.