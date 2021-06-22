Sling TV Adds Jukin Media’s FailArmy, Pet Collective Channels

Jukin Media has made a deal with Dish’s Sling TV streaming service to add two of Jukin’s channels to its lineup.

FailArmy and The Pet Collective will be available full time on Sling TV. Sling TV finished the first quarter with 2.37 million subscribers , down 100,000.

“Our Streaming TV channels are growing at an incredible rate, and partnering with a premier platform like Sling TV to expand our distribution even further and reach millions of additional homes is extremely exciting,” said Jill Goldfarb, senior VP of streaming TV at Jukin Media.

FailArmy features funny fail videos, pranks and original series. On OTT platforms, it was viewed for 5 million hours monthly. The Pet Collective is for those obsessed with their animal friends.

Jukin said its channels generate 11 million monthly viewers on its current CTV platforms. The company said viewership is on track to double in 2021 from 2020’s levels.