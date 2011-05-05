Sky Angel Adds Vivendi Faith-Based Fare

Sky Angel has acquired rights to select Vivendi Entertainment content and have added the content to its nationwide TV service's On Demand library of inspirational and family-friendly content.

The new VOD programming includes Veggie Tales as well as films like Letters to God and Expelled and other content.

"As the digital landscape continues to transform home entertainment, Sky Angel's video on demand offerings have become an integral part of delivering the very best in faith-based programming," stated Yolanda Macias, Vivendi Entertainment's executive VP of business development and acquisitions. "Our partnership with Sky Angel is an important step in reaching this very vital and thriving audience."