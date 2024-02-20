Sinclair’s The Nest Gains Carriage on 35 Tegna Stations

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Tegna has agreed to carry Sinclair’s multicast network The Nest on 35 of its stations.

The stations include WXIA in Atlanta, WSAU in Washington, D.C., KPNX-TV in Phoenix and WTSP in Tampa.

The Nest replaced Stadium on broadcast stations after Sinclair sold control of Stadium to Jerry Reinsdorf’s Sliver Chalice last year. The Nest carries what Sinclair calls “comfort food programming,” including true crime, home improvement and celebrity-driven shows.

“Multicast broadcast TV continues to grow as audiences discover our group of unique, new, free over the air TV networks,” said Lee Schlazer, senior VP, distribution. “We’re excited to bring our latest network, The Nest, to Tegna stations across the country.”

As part of the deal, Sinclair’s Comet network is getting an upgrade to KHOU in Houston.

Sinclair also operates the Charge! And TBD multicast networks.