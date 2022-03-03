Sinclair’s 'National Desk' Adding Weekend Edition March 5

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its stations will be adding a weekend edition of its news program The National Desk starting Saturday March 5.

The 60-minute newscast will be anchored by Eugene Ramirez. Ramirez will continue as the live desk anchor for The National Desk’s weekday evening edition.

“After the success of The National Desk’s morning and evening newscasts, launching TND Weekend Edition is the next step in serving our nationwide audience with a distinctive approach to the news. We believe the value is there for anyone tuning in and the exposure will lead to greater brand awareness,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP, news at Sinclair Broadcast Group.

The weekend edition will feature content from The National Desk’s weekday newscasts, with a commentary-free look at the top national and regional stories of the week.

The National Desk gathers news from Sinclair local stations for a national audience.■