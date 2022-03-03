Sinclair’s 'National Desk' Adding Weekend Edition March 5
By Jon Lafayette published
60-minute newscast anchored by Eugene Ramirez
Sinclair Broadcast Group said its stations will be adding a weekend edition of its news program The National Desk starting Saturday March 5.
The 60-minute newscast will be anchored by Eugene Ramirez. Ramirez will continue as the live desk anchor for The National Desk’s weekday evening edition.
Also: Sinclair Launches Website For 'The National Desk' News Program
“After the success of The National Desk’s morning and evening newscasts, launching TND Weekend Edition is the next step in serving our nationwide audience with a distinctive approach to the news. We believe the value is there for anyone tuning in and the exposure will lead to greater brand awareness,” said Scott Livingston, senior VP, news at Sinclair Broadcast Group.
The weekend edition will feature content from The National Desk’s weekday newscasts, with a commentary-free look at the top national and regional stories of the week.
The National Desk gathers news from Sinclair local stations for a national audience.■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
