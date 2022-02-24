Sinclair’s Charge! Gains Carriage With Dish Network and Optimum

Charge!, one of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s over-the-air digital multicast networks, has added carriage with Dish Network and Altice USA’s Optimum cable systems, adding distribution to about 10 million homes.

Subscribers to Dish with an internet connected box will be able to watch Charge!, as will subscribers to Dish’s Sling TV streaming service.

Sinclair and Dish reached a new long-term carriage deal last November that covered retransmission of Sinclair’s stations and Tennis Channel.

Charge! focuses on action and adventure shows including CSI Miami, Knight Rider, CHiPs, Magnum PI, The Commish and Hunter. It was originally launched by Sinclair and MGM in 2017 . Sinclair took over management of Charge! And another channel, Comet TV, in 2020.