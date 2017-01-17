Sinclair, MGM Ramping Up Action & Adventure Network

Sinclair Broadcast Group and MGM are partnering in the creation of an action and adventure-based multicast network, slated to launch in the first quarter of this year.

In an announcement Tuesday, the companies said the network, called Charge!, will pull from MGM’s library of 2,300 hours of action and adventure TV content and 2,000 movies. TV series will include In the Heat of the Night and The Magnificent Seven; Movies will include Dances with Wolves, Platoon and Rocky.

The network is expected to reach more than 50% of the country by the end of the 2Q 2017, thanks to distribution deals that expand coverage beyond Sinclair's footprint, the announcement said. Charge! will be available on linear TV, as well as on desktop and mobile devices.

Charge! will be the second network created by a Sinclair-MGM partnership. In 2015, the companies launched the sci-fi network Comet, whose infrastructure they plan to leverage in launching and distributing Charge!