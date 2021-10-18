Sinclair Stations Disrupted By Ransomware Attack

Sinclair Broadcast Group said its operations were disrupted by a cyberattack over the weekend.

Sinclair stations around the country were unable to feed programming to Hulu and other distributors. The problem reportedly did not affect Sinclair’s master control system, allowing the company to replace local programming on some channels with a national feed and stay on the air.

“Sinclair Broadcast Group recently identified a cybersecurity incident involving our network. As a result of the incident, certain devices were encrypted with ransomware, data was taken from our environment, and certain business operations have been disrupted,” the company said in a statement.

“Senior management was notified, and we implemented our incident response and business continuity protocols, took measures to contain the incident, and launched an investigation. A cybersecurity firm that has assisted other companies in similar circumstances was engaged, and law enforcement and other governmental agencies were notified,” the company said.

“We are working diligently to address the incident and to restore operations quickly and securely. As we work to complete the investigation, we will look for opportunities to enhance our existing security measures,“ the company said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this incident.”