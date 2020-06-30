Sinclair Signs News Affiliation Agreement with ViacomCBS

Sinclair Broadcast Group signed a new affiliation agreement with ViacomCBS that covers eight Sinclair-owned CBS affiliates.

The deal also covers WTVH-TV, in Syracuse, for which Sinclair provides services.

The nine markets represent 3% of the U.S. and more than 3 million households.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We’re happy to have reached an agreement with Sinclair that includes several early renewals and enables us to continue serving millions of households with leading news, sports and entertainment programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. networks distribution, ViacomCBS. “Sinclair is a great partner, and we look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Sinclair’s CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of CBS All Access, CBS’ digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, and will continue to be widely distributed across virtual and traditional multichannel video programming distributor platforms.

“We are pleased to extend our affiliations for these stations with ViacomCBS,” said Barry Faber, Sinclair’s president of distribution and network relations. “The CBS Network’s extremely popular sports, entertainment and news programming, together with the high-quality local news and other programming provided by Sinclair, positions these stations to continue to serve as an important marketing platform for advertisers, as well as to generate a growing distribution revenue stream.”

Sinclair’s CBS affiliates covered by the renewal are KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; KEYE in Austin, Texas; WGME in Portland, Maine; WTVH in Syracuse, N.Y.; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; KRCG in Columbia, Mo.; KHQA in Quincy, Ill.; and KTVO in Ottumwa, Iowa.