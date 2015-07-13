Sinclair’s ‘Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson’ Launches in October

Sinclair Broadcast Group launches the investigative show Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson Sunday, Oct. 4 on Sinclair stations nationwide. The 30-minute investigative program, which will be based in Washington, will focus on “accountability in the public and private sectors,” said Sinclair in a statement.

Attkisson was a Washington correspondent for CBS News and had been a co-anchor at the network’s Up to the Minute newscast. She joined Sinclair in June.

"We will pierce secrecy and seek accountability from government, corporations and special interests," said Attkisson. "We will report on untouchable topics in a fearless way with a team of award winning journalists. We will follow the trail no matter where it leads."

Sinclair had announced the weekly show’s concept and host in April.