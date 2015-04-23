Sinclair Launches National Newscast

Sinclair Broadcast Group will launch a Sunday morning newscast on its Big Four-affiliated stations nationwide in the fall. It will be anchored by Sharyl Attkisson, who officially joins Sinclair in June. The 30-minute program, which will be based in Washington, will be a blend of investigative and political journalism, said Sinclair, with a focus on accountability.

“We are excited to have Sharyl on board as we launch this groupwide news program,” said Scott Livingston, VP of news. “Our goal is to provide the context and perspective on major issues impacting our viewers. Sharyl has a proven track record of exposing the truth behind stories that other news organizations shy away from. I admire Sharyl’s determination and passion to seek the truth. Her unwavering commitment to exposing government waste, abuse and impropriety will be the foundation of our news program.”

Attkisson spent 30 years as a correspondent and anchor at CBS News, CNN and at various stations. She departed CBS amidst claims that the network did not support investigative reporting. She has been freelancing for Sinclair since last summer.

“Americans are thirsty for reporting that holds powers-that-be accountable, whether they are politicians, corporations or other special interests,” she said. “I am excited about the opportunity to report on untouchable subjects in a way that can reach even more viewers than my stories touched in the past.”