Sinclair’s American Sports Network to Broadcast Collegiate Hockey Games

Sinclair-owned American Sports Network has made agreements with a handful of collegiate hockey conferences to air up to 30 games a year.

ASN will broadcast games from Hockey East, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, ECAC Hockey and the Western Collegiate Hockey Association on Friday nights on Sinclair stations and other ASN affiliates nationwide. The network also struck a deal with the Big Ten Network to air its conference hockey events.

Coverage will commence Oct. 23 with Notre Dame hosting Minnesota-Duluth, followed by Air Force facing off against Omaha.

“We are pleased to enter into these relationships to deliver top college hockey in service of our communities,” said Doron Gorshein, COO of Sinclair Networks Group. “With these agreements, we continue to enhance our product offering and provide relevant, high quality live sports events for students, alumni and fans throughout our footprint.”

“This innovative package marks a major step for our sport in how we promote our game,” added Hockey East commissioner Joe Bertagna. “We look forward to a long relationship with ASN."

Earlier this month, ASN announced a sublicense agreement with ESPN to air American Athletic Conference men’s basketball games and a multi-year deal to televise Mid-American Conference college football and basketball games.