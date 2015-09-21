Sinclair’s American Sports Network to Televise AAC Men’s Basketball Games

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s American Sports Network announced Monday a sublicense agreement with ESPN to air men’s basketball games from the American Athletic Conference, starting with the 2015 academic year.

Through the deal, ASN, a division of Sinclair Networks Group, will televise up to 10 games each year on Sinclair broadcast stations and other syndicated platforms. Games will also be available to stream on ESPN3.

Sinclair’s footprint within the conference includes stations Cincinnati and Tulsa.

"We're pleased to enter into this relationship, to provide American Athletic Conference events to communities in our and in The American’s respective footprints," said Doron Gorshein, COO of Sinclair Networks Group. "The addition of American live events further extends our commitment to providing relevant, live sports programming to our viewers, and to the students, alumni, and fans of The American."

“Our new relationship with the American Sports Network enables us to feature our student-athletes and schools on this rapidly growing and impressive platform,” added AAC commissioner Mike Aresco. “This further extends exposure of American men's basketball, which is an exciting development for The American and our member institutions.”

Back on Sept. 4, ASN announced a multi-year deal to televise Mid-American Conference college football and basketball games.