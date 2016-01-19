Sinclair Renews Bellum's 'Corrupt Crimes' for Another Season

Sinclair Broadcast Group has renewed Bellum Entertainment’s Corrupt Crimes for a second season, the partners said Tuesday at NATPE in Miami, Fla.

As part of daytime's new crime wave along with such shows as Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily and The Security Brief with Paul Viollis, the half-hour strip investigates crime and corruption around the country. SkyVision, a division of Europe’s Sky, is handling distribution on U.S. cable networks as well as internationally.

Corrupt Crimes examines crimes of passion, corruption, espionage, insider trading and more. It reveals the crime, the evidence and ultimately how the criminals were brought to justice.

Burbank, Calif.-based Bellum Entertainment is currently producing ten new series for both domestic and international distribution, including What Went Down, Zoo Clues, Coolest Places on Earth and On the Spot.