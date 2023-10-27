Sinclair Reaches New Affiliate Deals With Paramount’s CBS

Paramount Global and Sinclair said they reached new multiyear agreements for 23 of Sinclair’s CBS affiliates.

The stations covered by the deals cover about 10 million television households. Twenty one of the stations are owned by Sinclair and two — WTVH Syracuse, New York, and WGFL Gainesville, Florida — that Sinclair provides with services.

The companies said several of the stations involved were renewed early, before their existing agreements were set to expire.

Sinclair’s CBS affiliates will remain locally available to subscribers of Paramount Plus with Showtime and will continue to be distributed across traditional MVPD and vMVPD platforms.

The Sinclair-owned stations covered by the new agreement are WRGB Albany, New York; KEYE Austin, Texas; KBAK Bakersfield, California; KFDM in Beaumont, Texas; KBOI in Boise, Idaho; KGAN in Cedar Rapids, Iowa; WKRC Cincinnati; KRCG Columbia, Missouri; KDBC El Paso, Texas; KVAL Eugene, Oregon; WWMT Grand Rapids, Michigan; WHP Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; KTVL Medford, Oregon; KTVO Ottumwa, Iowa; WGME Portland, Maine; KHQA Quincy, Illinois; KUTV Salt Lake City; KPTH Sioux City, Iowa; WSBT South Bend, Indiana; WPEC West Palm Beach, Florida; and KIMA Yakima, Washington.