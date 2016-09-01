Sinclair, Raycom Band Together for Flood Relief

Putting rivalry aside, Sinclair Broadcast Group is joining Raycom Media’s effort to raise money for Louisiana flood victims with a Labor Day concert.

Sinclair will air the concert, “Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief,” in 26 markets, the groups announced Thursday.

The concert, co-hosted by Louisiana natives Harry Connick, Jr. and Randy Jackson, will benefit the American Red Cross’ disaster relief effort. It will also air live from Baton Rouge on all Raycom stations, as well as on Bounce channels across the country, from 7-9 p.m. CT Sept. 5.

Performers include New Orleans-based Better Than Ezra as well as Sonny Landreth, Chris Thomas King, MacKenzie Bourg and Luther Kent.

“This is the true spirit of local television, as different broadcast groups come together to help address a huge challenge in Baton Rouge,” Raycom president and CEO Pat LaPlatney said in a statement. “Local broadcasters all across this country make a difference in the lives of the communities we serve every day.”