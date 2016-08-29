Raycom Plans Labor Day Concert for Flood Relief

Raycom Media is sponsoring a Labor Day concert benefitting Louisiana flood victims co-hosted by native sons Harry Connick, Jr. and Randy Jackson.

“Louisiana Rising: A Benefit Concert for Flood Relief” will air live from Baton Rouge on all Raycom stations, as well as on Bounce channels across the country, from 7-9 p.m. CT Sept. 5.

New Orleans-based Better Than Ezra as well as Sonny Landreth, Chris Thomas King, MacKenzie Bourg and Luther Kent will be among the dozen or so performers.

Money raised from the concert will go to the American Red Cross’s Louisiana flood relief fund.