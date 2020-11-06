Sinclair Names Ziegler as Chief Marketing Officer

Sinclair Broadcast Group said it hired John Zeigler as chief marketing officer, a new position.

Ziegler, who had been VP for the YES Network, will initially focus on brand marketing strategy for the Sinclair affiliate stations and its 21 regional sports networks.

He will also be responsible for Sinclair’s promotions, creative services and marketing departments and report to Rob Weisbord, president of broadcast and chief revenue officer at Sinclair.

"John has consistently developed strategic marketing campaigns that led to incredible brand growth across multiple networks," said Sinclair president and CRO Rob Weisbord. "As a pioneer of both creative and marketing strategy within the broadcast industry, Sinclair cannot wait to see what exceptional work John will bring to both our viewers and the Sinclair community."

At YES, Ziegler established an in-house creative and marketing agency. Before YES, he held posts at Z Living Network, WGN America and Turbo Dog Productions.

"With Sinclair being the leader in both local sports and local news, I couldn't be more thrilled to join this talented executive team and refine the core brand strategy behind the company," said Zeigler. "I look forward to helping lead Sinclair to new heights and strategically positioning the brand in front of audiences throughout the country, bringing them a new way to enjoy local news and live sports."