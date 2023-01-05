Sinclair Names Todd Bernstein GM Of WJLA-TV, Washington

Sinclair Broadcast Group named Todd Bernstein VP and general manager of WJLA-TV and WLA-24/7 in Washington, D.C.

Bernstein, who joined the station in 2005 as a sales manager, was named station manager in 2022.

As GM, he succeeds William Fanshawe, who remains group manager at Sinclair.

“Todd has nearly 20 years of broadcast and sales management experience at WJLA, with deep roots in the Washington DC community. We are thrilled he is stepping into the GM role to lead the team, and we’re confident he will continue to successfully grow the station and revenue,” said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s COO and president of broadcast.

Bernstein began his media career as an account executive at rep firm Harrington, Righter & Parsons, where he was responsible for the oversight of the advertising for Sinclair-owned stations. ■